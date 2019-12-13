“Murder,” “Shooting,” “Attack.” Not a day passes when I don’t read or hear about different crimes occurring in St. Louis. During my first few weeks living here, I was constantly told that the crime rates were very high, and I was encouraged to be careful and vigilant. However, as a new resident without much knowledge of the area, I felt safe. I thought that maybe this was an exaggeration, and I believed, like many, that police forces were available and hence there was nothing for me to worry about. Not anymore.
Guns are involved in more than 90% of murders in St. Louis. There is a need for legislation that makes it more difficult to get a gun. You should need a permit in order to purchase a gun. I propose having a permit process, which was done in Massachusetts, that requires paperwork, an interview and a background check. Furthermore, I also suggest having a red flag law that allows for the confiscation of firearms from persons who appear to pose a threat to themselves or others.
For me, crime in St. Louis is daily reality, evidenced by the dozen notices I have received about crime in my neighborhood, complete with half a dozen notices of sexual assaults that have occurred within a two-mile radius of where I live. It requires immediate attention, starting with stricter processes for acquiring guns.
Mimi Termos • St. Louis