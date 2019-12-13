Subscribe for 99¢
Shooting at Love's in North Riverfront leaves one man dead

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured at Love's Travel Stop on 6124 Broadway in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

“Murder,” “Shooting,” “Attack.” Not a day passes when I don’t read or hear about different crimes occurring in St. Louis. During my first few weeks living here, I was constantly told that the crime rates were very high, and I was encouraged to be careful and vigilant. However, as a new resident without much knowledge of the area, I felt safe. I thought that maybe this was an exaggeration, and I believed, like many, that police forces were available and hence there was nothing for me to worry about. Not anymore.

Guns are involved in more than 90% of murders in St. Louis. There is a need for legislation that makes it more difficult to get a gun. You should need a permit in order to purchase a gun. I propose having a permit process, which was done in Massachusetts, that requires paperwork, an interview and a background check. Furthermore, I also suggest having a red flag law that allows for the confiscation of firearms from persons who appear to pose a threat to themselves or others.

For me, crime in St. Louis is daily reality, evidenced by the dozen notices I have received about crime in my neighborhood, complete with half a dozen notices of sexual assaults that have occurred within a two-mile radius of where I live. It requires immediate attention, starting with stricter processes for acquiring guns.

Mimi Termos • St. Louis