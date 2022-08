Regarding “Schnucks, neighbors at odds over vagrancy, public urination near south St. Louis store” (Aug. 13): Is there not some way Schnucks and the city of St. Louis can meet to discuss these crime problems and hopefully find some sort of compromise? Schnucks is a good neighbor to St. Louis and it does not seem fair that businesses have to pay extra to operate in the city. I don’t think this is the image we really want to portray to others.