Letter: Crime-ridden St. Louis is becoming third-world city

Regarding " Girl, 4, shot by her sister in Carr Square neighborhood " (April 11): How about a story about the failure of parents to teach their children that killing and shooting is bad? Why was this child given access to a gun? Being poor is no excuse for this.

I believe crime in St. Louis will go up under Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones' administration, and more will leave the city. In the future, how many cops will be needed to protect the fans around Busch Stadium and the Enterprise Center before and after games? In my opinion, St. Louis is becoming a third-world city.