Letter: Criminalizing ectopic pregnancy termination is immoral

Regarding “Missouri anti-abortion bill sows confusion over ectopic pregnancies” (March 13): I am horrified at proposed House Bill 2810, sponsored by Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson. A provision of the bill would create a Class A felony for terminating a woman’s life-threatening ectopic pregnancy, a pregnancy with zero viability for the embryo and lethal to the mother. It’s typically discovered in the emergency room and arises so early in the mother’s pregnancy that she rarely even knows she’s pregnant. An ultrasound would show the embryo is not in the uterus. Medical treatment under such situations is the destruction of the non-viable embryo to save the mother’s life.

Statistically, ectopic pregnancies account for 6% of our maternal deaths — and that’s with treated ectopic pregnancies. In the scenario criminalized by Seitz’ bill, that number would surely rise.

I am extremely concerned that a Missouri legislator would be so careless — or unknowledgeable — about the meaning of this provision. Not only should this life-saving medical procedure not be criminalized, it has no place whatsoever in a bill sponsored by an older male legislator who seems to have zero medical training.

This carelessness (no doubt in the name of “life”) for the lives of Missouri’s child-bearing population is outrageous and completely unacceptable. I have spent my career as a criminal defense lawyer. This law is not only unconstitutional but immoral and unconscionable.

Carter Law • Webster Groves