Letter: Crisis for nursing homes looms with Medicaid fiasco
Last day of the Missouri Legislature’s 2021 regular session

Missouri House lawmakers applaud Speaker Rob Vescovo on the House floor on Friday, May 14, 2021, on the final day of the current legislative session at the capitol building in Jefferson City. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "‘Perfect ending to a dysfunctional year’: Missouri Legislature wraps up session with flurry of controversial bills" (May 15): Apparently, the Post-Dispatch was premature in celebrating the end of the recent legislative session. Along comes state Sen. Paul Wieland, whose political shenanigans will ensure that the taxpayers foot the bill for a special session in order to, hopefully, fund Medicaid patients in nursing homes. To paraphrase another Republican state senator, able-bodied people should work, not collect Medicaid. Able-bodied senators should also work for their generous health benefits, not extend their session and charge us more.

In the meantime, residents of nursing homes, their families and staff will all be very stressed as to their future if funds are not made available. Political games at the expense of those most vulnerable seem especially cruel.

Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield

