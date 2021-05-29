Letter: Crisis for nursing homes looms with Medicaid fiasco

Regarding "‘Perfect ending to a dysfunctional year’: Missouri Legislature wraps up session with flurry of controversial bills" (May 15): Apparently, the Post-Dispatch was premature in celebrating the end of the recent legislative session. Along comes state Sen. Paul Wieland, whose political shenanigans will ensure that the taxpayers foot the bill for a special session in order to, hopefully, fund Medicaid patients in nursing homes. To paraphrase another Republican state senator, able-bodied people should work, not collect Medicaid. Able-bodied senators should also work for their generous health benefits, not extend their session and charge us more.