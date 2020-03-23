Letter: Crisis might spell end of President Trump's reign

Here we are in the midst of a pandemic. Our best scientists and doctors have longed warned this was coming. But our illustrious leader fired the U.S. Pandemic Response Team in 2018 in the name of efficiency.
We should pause to consider how this is working out. Isn’t it our dear leader who continually asserts his scientific acumen surpasses all the doctors and scientists who attempt to guide him? After all, his uncle taught at MIT.
Last week, he addressed the nation to reassure us everything is under control. Maybe it’s just me, but I have difficulty trusting a man who has 16,000-plus lies under his belt. There is nothing good about the situation we now find ourselves in, other than it may spell the end of the reign of Donald Trump.
Michele Adsit • O’Fallon, Ill.