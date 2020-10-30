Letter: Crisis Pregnancy Centers nothing more than fake clinics

Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column “St. Peters woman changes deeply held views on abortion after giving birth as a teen” (Oct. 25): Readers were given insight that, as an abortion provider, I see all too often.
There are about 70 so-called “Crisis Pregnancy Centers” in Missouri, and we should really call them what they are: fake clinics. While these centers vary in scope, their agenda could not be more clear: Implement any and all tactics to dissuade and obstruct people from seeking abortion.
At Planned Parenthood we offer patients unbiased, factual, medically accurate information, and we help people navigate decisions around pregnancy and parenting.
The stories our patients share about their experiences with these fake clinics are as heartbreaking as they are maddening. These fake clinics often offer free ultrasounds to pregnant women, and our patients tell us about being lied to, patronized and manipulated.
One patient recounted being told her pregnancy was too far along for abortion when in reality she was only at 10 weeks. Another was shuffled between fake clinics and told she probably had cancer and would be at significant risk of death if she underwent abortion. None of this was true. All of it was terrifying.
These fake clinics are immune from meaningful state regulations. Plus, Missouri gives them tax credits and even diverts Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds to prop them up. Taxpayers are subsidizing this madness.
Knowing there are organizations in our community willfully misleading and lying to pregnant women is infuriating, and we shouldn’t stand for it any longer.
Dr. Colleen McNicholas • St. Louis
Chief Medical Officer, Reproductive Health Service of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri
