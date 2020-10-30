Letter: Crisis Pregnancy Centers nothing more than fake clinics

Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column “St. Peters woman changes deeply held views on abortion after giving birth as a teen” (Oct. 25): Readers were given insight that, as an abortion provider, I see all too often.

There are about 70 so-called “Crisis Pregnancy Centers” in Missouri, and we should really call them what they are: fake clinics. While these centers vary in scope, their agenda could not be more clear: Implement any and all tactics to dissuade and obstruct people from seeking abortion.

At Planned Parenthood we offer patients unbiased, factual, medically accurate information, and we help people navigate decisions around pregnancy and parenting.

The stories our patients share about their experiences with these fake clinics are as heartbreaking as they are maddening. These fake clinics often offer free ultrasounds to pregnant women, and our patients tell us about being lied to, patronized and manipulated.