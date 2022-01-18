 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Critical race theory bill merely perpetuates racism
Letter: Critical race theory bill merely perpetuates racism

Regarding the editorial "Lawmakers propose bills to let parents block fact-based school instruction" (Jan. 12): These bills are purporting to be about education, but in my opinion, they're not. Unless children are locked in solitary confinement, they will learn about what happened between Reconstruction and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights movement. 

What these bills are about is fear that children will ask parents what role they played and, I believe, some parents' fear of being treated as they have treated others. Republicans are perfectly happy to stoke this fear, no matter how damaging, to maintain control, and if that destroys public education in favor of private madrassas, well, the end justifies the means, doesn't it?

Ward Silver • St. Charles 

