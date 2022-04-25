Letter: Critical race theory curriculum helps build self-worth

Regarding “Culture issues, voting take center stage in Missouri House” (April 14): Opponents of critical race theory argue that it creates division, an unsafe learning environment and that there are alternatives to teaching self-worth without addressing race. But I believe the only division that teaching the truth of our history creates is between people who advance racism and people fight it.

The issue isn’t the content of the curriculum, but instead how the teacher facilitates the discussion. I believe we should advocate for better facilitation training to ensure children are in a safe learning environment. Plus, there is research showing critical race theory benefiting students, and many students share the need for it.

Storytelling has the power to bring people together, build empathy, and ultimately build connections to work toward collective action and wellbeing. It’s an ideal space for students to build their sense of self-worth and explore their individuality. Without intentional education and reinforcement of confidence in one’s identity, children have virtually no chance to define who they are before that is defined for them.

Children are our future, and so we must teach the truth about our past. To learn from our history, we must first learn our history.

Maryah Phillips • St. Louis