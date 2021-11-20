 Skip to main content
Letter: Critical race theory is just teaching history accurately
Letter: Critical race theory is just teaching history accurately

Regarding "Schmitt sues Springfield school district over its response to request for critical race theory records" (Nov. 16): Critical race theory, an obscure academic doctrine, has been weaponized by Republicans to scare white parents into believing the schools are indoctrinating their children with an ideology condemning whiteness.

Few Republicans even know what this theory really is and if it’s actually being taught in primary and secondary schools. Their aim is to score political points by painting Democrats as beholden to an anti-white dogma that traumatizes white children. And it seems to be working.

Democrats' response has been defensive, with most simply saying that the theory is not part of the curriculum. A more effective response is simple, direct and positive: Teach history accurately.

An accurate rendering of American history highlights the role of racial oppression and the ongoing struggles to overcome it. It does not condemn the United States as hopelessly racist, nor does it ignore racial oppression. It tells the truth and how it shapes the present, plus, it leaves plenty of room for legitimate debate about Black progress in America.

Teach history accurately is the best response to bogus claims about critical race theory in the schools.

Richard Rosenfeld • St. Louis 

Stephan Denson • Maplewood

