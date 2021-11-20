Letter: Critical race theory is just teaching history accurately

Regarding "Schmitt sues Springfield school district over its response to request for critical race theory records" (Nov. 16): Critical race theory, an obscure academic doctrine, has been weaponized by Republicans to scare white parents into believing the schools are indoctrinating their children with an ideology condemning whiteness.

Few Republicans even know what this theory really is and if it’s actually being taught in primary and secondary schools. Their aim is to score political points by painting Democrats as beholden to an anti-white dogma that traumatizes white children. And it seems to be working.

Democrats' response has been defensive, with most simply saying that the theory is not part of the curriculum. A more effective response is simple, direct and positive: Teach history accurately.