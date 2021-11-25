 Skip to main content
Letter: Critical race theory is just that: a theory, not a fact
Regarding the editorial “Conservatives are the ones asserting victimhood these days by talk of race” (Nov. 15): Isaac Asimov wrote, “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that, my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” While Asimov did not say this in relation to critical race theory, he certainly could have. It is a theory, not a fact, and one does not have to have any sort of degree to understand the difference.

There is a process for taking a theory and turning it into a fact that has been ignored for critical race theory because the premise of it is, in my opinion, silly. But those proposing it appeared to think: My ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.

Howard Shotts • Stover, Mo.

