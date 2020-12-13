Letter: Criticism of campaign poster in Zoom meeting is petty

Regarding the editorial “Dunaway’s campaign poster stunt showed a shocking disregard of the law” (Dec. 10): What is appropriate to have in the background during Zoom meetings while conducting government business in our homes? Public officials across the country have asked this question of themselves and others, and we really don’t have an answer. I have participated in several virtual meetings with a variety of objects in the background, including a view of a campaign sign on my wall.

I don’t believe this is settled law. We’ve all been thrust into a virtual environment that doesn’t have many rules. We have to be flexible, and then make the rules that make sense. If we want to make the rule that government business can’t be done with campaign signs in our backgrounds, I will gladly be the subject of the debate, and will accept any consequences that follow.

I believe the Editorial Board stooped to a level of pettiness beneath what I expect and demand from my hometown newspaper.