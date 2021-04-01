Letter: Cruelty of state's Republican officials is hard to fathom

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Republicans in Missouri, Georgia turn their backs on democracy" (March 29): Missouri's Medicaid expansion law was passed last year by a majority of Missouri voters. How dare these Republican legislators thumb their nose at the people of Missouri.

Health care is a matter of life and death, so why would any decent human being obstruct the delivery of health care to those who need it? As Messenger explained, Medicaid expansion is easily affordable for Missouri, and it will also create well-paying jobs.

In my opinion, the only reason for the Republican obstruction is simply that they like to be mean to poor people. Republicans are always talking about how they are "pro-life," but they're not at all when it comes to poor people.