Letter: Cruz joins Hawley in ignoring oaths to protect the US

Regarding “ Confederates and miscreants: Hawley, Cruz would join infamous list if expelled” (Jan. 29): While presently living in Texas, I’m a native son of St. Louis. It’s sad to see my home state represented by a senator, Josh Hawley, who behaves like a toddler at church. No, wait, most toddlers are actually more respectful.

Hawley is part of the clique that includes Texas’ own Sen. Ted Cruz, who perpetuates lies and endorses anarchy and insurrection. Hawley and Cruz have ignored their sworn oaths to protect the Constitution and citizens of the United States. I hope my fellow Missourians see to it Hawley is removed from office as soon as possible.