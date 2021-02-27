Letter: Cruz should emulate the royal family concerning loyalty

Regarding “Cruz trip tests durability of scandal, memory of voters” (Feb. 19): During World War II, Britain’s royal family remained in London with their brave and loyal citizens during the bombardment by the Germans. By contrast, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz deserted his people during the recent weather crisis. History will never forget the courage and compassion and sense of duty of the royal family, nor will history forget the cowardice and selfishness of Cruz. In many ways, I wish he had stayed out of our country, along with the man I regard as his fellow traitor, Sen. Josh Hawley.