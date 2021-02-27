 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cruz should emulate the royal family concerning loyalty
0 comments

Letter: Cruz should emulate the royal family concerning loyalty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cruz trip tests durability of scandal, memory of voters

In this image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)

 Dan Christian Rojas

Regarding “Cruz trip tests durability of scandal, memory of voters” (Feb. 19): During World War II, Britain’s royal family remained in London with their brave and loyal citizens during the bombardment by the Germans. By contrast, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz deserted his people during the recent weather crisis. History will never forget the courage and compassion and sense of duty of the royal family, nor will history forget the cowardice and selfishness of Cruz. In many ways, I wish he had stayed out of our country, along with the man I regard as his fellow traitor, Sen. Josh Hawley.

Elizabeth Metcalfe • Glendale

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports