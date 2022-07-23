Letter: Culver House destruction further erodes city’s heritage

Regarding “Photos: 19th-century Culver House is razed to make way for Powell Hall expansion” (July 20): I believe the July 20 front-page photo of the St. Louis Symphony’s wrecking ball demolishing the Culver House clearly demonstrates the symphony’s unfortunate, wrong-headed approach to the community.

The symphony’s first mistake was defining the situation such that the building could not be adaptively incorporated as part of the institution’s building program. I believe the Culver House was in very good shape and eminently adaptable to accommodate symphony mission requirements, such as using it for visiting conductor and musician housing, small rehearsal space, greenroom activities and food service.

The symphony owns many parking lots that can readily accommodate its expansion goals. Bringing down the Culver House quickly with a wrecking ball, when the symphony is many months from possibly having the money to build on the site, wastefully assigns this asset to a landfill. The house’s brick, rusticated Carthage marble foundation and sizable timbers deserved to be salvaged.

St. Louis will continue to lose its Victorian building stock if the callous approach of the symphony continues to prevail.

John McCarthy • St. Louis