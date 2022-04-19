Letter: Culver house should be saved, as was Cupples house

Regarding “St. Louis Symphony meets with movers to save house from demo, but seeks donor to foot the bill” (April 14): I hope the St. Louis Symphony does not get in too big a hurry to demolish the Culver House as part of expansion plans for Powell Hall. Culver House reminds me of the Samuel Cupples house a short distance away on the campus of St. Louis University. Both houses were built in the 1880s. On two occasions, the university planned to demolish the Cupples house to make room for new buildings. (SLU had purchased the house in 1946). In 1973, Maurice McNamee took on the task of restoring it, and by 1976, it was listed in the National Historic Register.