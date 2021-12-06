 Skip to main content
Letter: Cuomo suspension a blow to journalism's integrity
Letter: Cuomo suspension a blow to journalism's integrity

CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal

FILE - CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes tribute in New York, Dec. 8, 2018. CNN fired Cuomo for the role he played in defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment charges. CNN said Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, it was still investigating but additional information had come to light. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

Regarding the editorial "CNN's Chris Cuomo deserves an unceremonious boot out the door" (Dec. 1): The Post-Dispatch’s outrage over CNN broadcaster Chris Cuomo is too late. When the accusations first surfaced, the media, including CNN, did not investigate. Only when the New York attorney general released a damning report did the media respond and CNN take action.

The reputation of professional journalism is, in my opinion, at an all-time low. I believe this is one more nail in the coffin.

Jim Beatty • O’Fallon, Ill. 

