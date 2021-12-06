Letter: Cuomo suspension a blow to journalism's integrity

Regarding the editorial "CNN's Chris Cuomo deserves an unceremonious boot out the door" (Dec. 1): The Post-Dispatch’s outrage over CNN broadcaster Chris Cuomo is too late. When the accusations first surfaced, the media, including CNN, did not investigate. Only when the New York attorney general released a damning report did the media respond and CNN take action.
The reputation of professional journalism is, in my opinion, at an all-time low. I believe this is one more nail in the coffin.
Jim Beatty • O’Fallon, Ill.