Letter: Cuomo took a hit for his party; Trump did the opposite

Regarding “Abandoned, alone and defiant to the end: The stunning downfall of Andrew Cuomo” (Aug. 10): New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the proper choice for his party in resigning. He has done a lot of good for his state, and he has his faults. But he is accused of far more minor sexual offenses than Bill Clinton, Eric Greitens and Donald Trump. And yet they have carried on. Cuomo realized a long impeachment process would be detrimental to his state and his party. He took a hit for his state and the Democratic Party.
If Trump had acted presidential and campaigned properly, or even not at all, for the GOP Senate candidates in Georgia in the January 2021 runoff, I believe both of them would have won. So Trump didn’t take one for the team. If he had, the GOP might be in control of the Senate now, and there would be no vote on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill for Congress to vote on this year.
James S. Criscione • Kirkwood