Letter: Cuomo took a hit for his party; Trump did the opposite

Regarding “Abandoned, alone and defiant to the end: The stunning downfall of Andrew Cuomo” (Aug. 10): New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the proper choice for his party in resigning. He has done a lot of good for his state, and he has his faults. But he is accused of far more minor sexual offenses than Bill Clinton, Eric Greitens and Donald Trump. And yet they have carried on. Cuomo realized a long impeachment process would be detrimental to his state and his party. He took a hit for his state and the Democratic Party.