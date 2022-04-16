Letter: Curbing HIV stigma would encourage more testing

Regarding “Judge rules US military can’t discharge HIV-positive troops” (April 11): Those who are infected with HIV very often are victims of stigma, judgment, and sometimes physical assault due to ignorance about HIV.

Pharmaceutical advances can now render the HIV virus undetectable and untransmissible.

We see the same therapeutic process occurring today with the development of medications to suppress the coronavirus. But if people do not know they have these viruses, they will spread it.

Sadly, ignorance about HIV is encouraging its spread. Ignorance can discourage testing and limit participation in HIV treatment programs. This is a vicious circle that can only be stopped through community education —including court rulings, that may begin decreasing stigma and misinformation.

As societal fear about HIV decreases, more people will feel comfortable getting tested and treated without judgment — the first step to stopping the spread of HIV. Organizations like mine, Doorways, help reduce the stigma and encourage treatment.

Opal M. Jones • St. Louis