Letter: Current chief executive doesn't respect Republican values

I would like to make a suggestion to Republican members of our community. For all of the eight decades I've been blessed to live in our country, I've been a Democrat. I was raised by Democrats and married into a Democratic family.
My older brother, who died five years ago, was almost always a believer in Republican principles. He was passionate in his belief that government was the problem, that taxes were invariably too high and that government was borrowing more than it could afford. Thus the national debt was signaling permission to families to do the same thing. Because I thought he was smarter than I (most people who knew us agreed), I respected his opinion and the cogent way he would support it. We never could convince each other of our divergent beliefs, but we never stopped trying.
I miss him and his appreciation of those Republican values he championed. They are worth championing. These arguments have sustained our country since Thomas Jefferson began arguing with John Adams and Alexander Hamilton about federal government size and control versus states' rights and autonomy. Both opinions have great value and limitations.
In my opinion, the present chief executive does not support traditional Republican values or principles. My suggestion is for Republicans to champion those political leaders who do represent those beneficial qualities of your Grand Old Party but consider disengaging from a leader who appears to have neither values nor principles consistent with any prior Republican chief executive or the Republican Party. When you compare the present chief executive to the values of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and the Bushes, I believe he's disrespecting them by putting party politics over party values. He doesn't deserve your loyalty.
David Landau • Manchester