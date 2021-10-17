Letter: Current FBI efforts overshadowed by gymnast debacle

Regarding “‘Entire system’ enabled abuse of athletes, Simone Biles testifies” (Sept. 15): I’ve noticed around town the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s recent media campaign about how to report hate crimes. It’s a laudable effort.
But I would like to know why the FBI didn’t bother to protect 14-year-old gymnasts from sexual abuse and assault by USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser. So now we are supposed to believe the FBI really cares about hate crimes?
In my opinion, FBI officials have dug themselves a big credibility hole.
Peter Wollenberg • St. Louis