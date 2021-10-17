Letter: Current FBI efforts overshadowed by gymnast debacle

Regarding “ ‘Entire system’ enabled abuse of athletes, Simone Biles testifies ” (Sept. 15): I’ve noticed around town the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s recent media campaign about how to report hate crimes. It’s a laudable effort.

But I would like to know why the FBI didn’t bother to protect 14-year-old gymnasts from sexual abuse and assault by USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser. So now we are supposed to believe the FBI really cares about hate crimes?