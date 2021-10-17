 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Current FBI efforts overshadowed by gymnast debacle
0 comments

Letter: Current FBI efforts overshadowed by gymnast debacle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding “‘Entire system’ enabled abuse of athletes, Simone Biles testifies” (Sept. 15): I’ve noticed around town the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s recent media campaign about how to report hate crimes. It’s a laudable effort.

But I would like to know why the FBI didn’t bother to protect 14-year-old gymnasts from sexual abuse and assault by USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser. So now we are supposed to believe the FBI really cares about hate crimes?

In my opinion, FBI officials have dug themselves a big credibility hole.

Peter Wollenberg • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News