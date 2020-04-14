Letter: Curtail travel and you can stop the virus spread

Why are our local government officials focused on the small picture for preventing the spread of the coronavirus? One might ask how the virus got here and why does it persist. The virus probably left China on a flight to Europe or this country. From there, with travel remaining unrestricted, it was spread across the U.S. and Europe.
With that said, why hasn’t St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson closed St. Louis Lambert International Airport or closed bridges from our hot spot neighbor, Illinois?
Kansas wants anyone from Illinois traveling into their state be put into a 14-day mandatory quarantine, while St. Louis allows thousands from Illinois to cross bridges into Missouri every day. It remains possible to catch a flight from St. Louis to many of the virus hot spots in the U.S., including New York City. You can stay a couple of days and then return to St. Louis.
Domestic travel should be shut down immediately, particularly from areas like New York or Chicago. Short of a vaccine, this is the only way to address this issue locally and protect the citizens of Missouri.
Joe Woodland • Pacific
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.