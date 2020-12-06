 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Customer will be ultimate judge of unsafe businesses
0 comments

Letter: Customer will be ultimate judge of unsafe businesses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County shuts down five restaurants for violating health order

A St. Louis County police officer leaves with a county health inspector after she placed a placard on the door ordering Bartolino's South closed for violating the county health order on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “St. Louis County restaurant closed by health officials backs down, another threatens suit” (Dec. 3): I work in a nursing home where in March we lost nearly 25% of our residents due to the coronavirus. We helped 70 patients recover and return home. We wore our personal protective equipment to protect ourselves and other residents successfully. Every day since the start of the pandemic, I’ve worn a mask at work and in public. I don’t like it, but I do it to protect those with whom I work. By extension, I won’t stay around folks who don’t wear masks or support businesses that don’t mandate them.

I am someone who likes to support locally owned businesses, so it saddens me to not support businesses that don’t care enough about me, my family and my livelihood to require the wearing of a mask. They may think they are exercising their rights. Out of respect for those I have lost and those I continue to help — I will support only businesses where masks are worn. I am not alone.

I feel it is a foolish business decision to not make all potential customers feel safe during a pandemic. It is their business but supporting them (or not) is my choice.

Robert Stout • High Ridge

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports