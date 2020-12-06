Letter: Customer will be ultimate judge of unsafe businesses

Regarding “St. Louis County restaurant closed by health officials backs down, another threatens suit” (Dec. 3): I work in a nursing home where in March we lost nearly 25% of our residents due to the coronavirus. We helped 70 patients recover and return home. We wore our personal protective equipment to protect ourselves and other residents successfully. Every day since the start of the pandemic, I’ve worn a mask at work and in public. I don’t like it, but I do it to protect those with whom I work. By extension, I won’t stay around folks who don’t wear masks or support businesses that don’t mandate them.

I am someone who likes to support locally owned businesses, so it saddens me to not support businesses that don’t care enough about me, my family and my livelihood to require the wearing of a mask. They may think they are exercising their rights. Out of respect for those I have lost and those I continue to help — I will support only businesses where masks are worn. I am not alone.

I feel it is a foolish business decision to not make all potential customers feel safe during a pandemic. It is their business but supporting them (or not) is my choice.

Robert Stout • High Ridge