Letter: D.C. statehood would grant oversized election power

Regarding "Editorial: Whether by statehood or annexation, D.C. residents need a voice in Congress" (April 25): Unless the 23rd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is repealed, if Congress grants statehood to the District of Columbia, it would give a city with a population of about 700,000 six electoral votes — as many as there are now assigned to Utah, Iowa, Nevada and Arkansas, each of which has a population over 3 million.

How would this happen? The District would be entitled to three electoral votes upon becoming a state. The portion of the District that was reserved as the seat of government mandated by Article I of the Constitution would be entitled to three additional electoral votes under the 23rd Amendment. The handful of people residing and voting in this new city-state would choose as many electors as are now awarded to several states.