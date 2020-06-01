Letter: Daily struggles more important than political fights

Regarding the editorial “Trump returns to the Obama bogeyman in his latest distraction from failure” (May 17): Kudos to the editorial board on the recent declaration of President Donald Trump’s most recent falsehood about Barack Obama. But who really cares?
The editors seem to forget that average Americans are unemployed, there are no schools for their children and no health care. I believe they could not care less where the coronavirus came from and who is to blame for it.
Many people are sick and tired of the news media’s constant anti-Trump stories and are more concerned about bills stacking up, waiting in line at the food pantry, or waiting for hours to file for unemployment compensation. Questions of whether they'll lose their home, business, retirement and savings take priority over who didn’t or did wear a mask.
Is local gun violence less important news than Trump being wrong about Obama? Our society is so screwed up on what’s important and what’s not, we can’t tell the difference anymore. Indifference is the new normal. Have we in fact come to a point where wrong is normal?
Politicians always lie, always line their own pockets. It’s part and parcel of our political system. Yes we have the right of free speech, but does it always have to be the same speech?
Phillip Reagan • Wentzville
