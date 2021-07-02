 Skip to main content
Letter: Daily virus reminders might increase vaccination rates
Letter: Daily virus reminders might increase vaccination rates

Regarding “‘Middle of a crisis’: In southwest Missouri, health officials urge vaccinations to prevent further spread” (June 28): In the article, several people said they decided to get vaccinated recently because they learned about the rising cases in Missouri. This suggests to me that it is extremely important that the news media provide daily updates about the number of cases in the area.

Many people don’t know that some hospitals in Missouri are currently stretched to the limit with coronavirus cases and are unaware that Missouri’s upward trend is unlike most other states. The header on the front page of the Post-Dispatch provided useful information showing the number of cases statewide and in local counties. Restoring this information to the front page may spur some reluctant people to get vaccinated.

Amy Eisen Cislo • Crystal Lake Park

