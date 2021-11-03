Letter: Dam is often mistaken for the actual Chain of Rocks

Regarding the “ River + rocks + sailboat = disaster” item in the Oct. 30 Short Takes editorial: The chain of rocks that the sailboat crashed into are actually a series of limestone outcroppings jutting out from the Missouri side. Since they were too difficult to remove, the Corps of Engineers constructed the Chain of Rocks bypass canal and Lock No. 27 in the early 1950s.

However, it was discovered that during low-water conditions, there was not enough water (minimum nine feet) for barges to go through the lock. Consequently, the low water Dam No. 27 was built 1959-64, as a fixed-crest rock dam to maintain the necessary water level in the canal. It’s this dam that most wrongly believe is the chain of rocks.