Letter: Dam is often mistaken for the actual Chain of Rocks
Letter: Dam is often mistaken for the actual Chain of Rocks

Boat stuck on rocks in Mississippi River

A boat remains stuck on the rocks in the middle of the Mississippi River just south of the Chain of Rocks Bridge as seen on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The boat first because stuck on the rocks on Oct. 5, 2021. The St. Louis Fire Department safely rescued two people off the boat without incident. Less than a week later the boat disappeared off the rocks and is presumed to have sunk during the thunderstorm on Oct. 24th. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

 

Regarding the “River + rocks + sailboat = disaster” item in the Oct. 30 Short Takes editorial: The chain of rocks that the sailboat crashed into are actually a series of limestone outcroppings jutting out from the Missouri side. Since they were too difficult to remove, the Corps of Engineers constructed the Chain of Rocks bypass canal and Lock No. 27 in the early 1950s.

However, it was discovered that during low-water conditions, there was not enough water (minimum nine feet) for barges to go through the lock. Consequently, the low water Dam No. 27 was built 1959-64, as a fixed-crest rock dam to maintain the necessary water level in the canal. It’s this dam that most wrongly believe is the chain of rocks.

Scott Oliva • Edwardsville

