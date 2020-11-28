Letter: Danforth blew his chance to tell the truth about Trump

Regarding John C. Danforth’s guest column “There is nothing conservative about Trump’s attack on the election” (Nov. 11): Former Sen. Jack Danforth had a chance to call out a terrible wrong taking place in our country. He could have called it what it was, a perfidious attempt to undermine a sacred democratic institution. Instead, the Republican Party’s elder statesman wrote: “Delegitimizing the presidency and the election that produced it violates the most essential principle of conservatism.”
Conservatism does not protect our democratic institutions any more than progressivism or liberalism. Danforth, in an attempt to have it both ways, even tries to make excuses for President Donald Trump’s treachery, equating it with Democrats’ resistance to Trump.
At the core of democracy, our shared belief in fair elections is an essential component of self-government. Elected officials who recklessly attack this system without evidence may be violating their oath to defend the Constitution. What Trump and his Republican abettors like Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley are doing is unparalleled in history. It seems only Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has the integrity to tell it like it is. Danforth was in a position to do the same, but he missed his chance.
Terry Ganey • Columbia, Mo.
