Letter: Danforth blew his chance to tell the truth about Trump

Regarding John C. Danforth’s guest column “There is nothing conservative about Trump’s attack on the election” (Nov. 11): Former Sen. Jack Danforth had a chance to call out a terrible wrong taking place in our country. He could have called it what it was, a perfidious attempt to undermine a sacred democratic institution. Instead, the Republican Party’s elder statesman wrote: “Delegitimizing the presidency and the election that produced it violates the most essential principle of conservatism.”

Conservatism does not protect our democratic institutions any more than progressivism or liberalism. Danforth, in an attempt to have it both ways, even tries to make excuses for President Donald Trump’s treachery, equating it with Democrats’ resistance to Trump.