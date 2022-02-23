Letter: Danforth called it wrong twice and shouldn’t be trusted

Regarding “Independent ‘must’ run for Missouri Senate seat, Danforth says, citing new poll data” (Feb. 20): Why in the world Missourians would have such respect for former Sen. John Danforth, or give his opinions so much publicity, is inexplicable to me.

Danforth played a major role in giving us Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, someone either so intellectually incurious as to go many years not asking a single question during oral arguments before the Court, and who also happens to be married to a right-wing conspiracy theorist whose opinions Thomas apparently shares. Danforth also gave us Sen. Josh Hawley, who I believe is a traitor.

So why should anyone trust Danforth’s judgment on anything? I realize Missouri ranks near or at the bottom by virtually every intellectual measure, so in that pathetic context, Danforth may appear as someone to respect or emulate, but I regard his political instincts as so flawed they should count for absolutely nothing.

Suzanne Rhodenbaugh • St. Louis