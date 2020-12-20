Letter: Danforth can't turn back clock on what GOP has done wrong

Regarding former Missouri Sen. John Danforth's column, “There is nothing conservative about Trump’s attack on the election” (Nov. 19): He conveniently omits Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's statements on the first day of Barack Obama's presidency that the GOP would block Democratic bills and their plan was for Obama to be a "one-term president." The Democrats simply took a page from the GOP playbook.

Danforth glosses over the consistent attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no option for those 23 million Americans who are insured through it — all during a pandemic. He should be ashamed of the GOP for this alone.

He claims Republicans are conservative. Our debt is higher than it has ever been, thanks to the massive Trump-GOP tax cut for the richest 1% of our population.

I used to admire Danforth. His criticism of his party is way too late for me.

Jean Jackson • Richmond Heights