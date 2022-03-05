Letter: Danforth did untold harm by saddling US with Thomas

In Bill McClellan’s column “ Could Danforth’s plan to recruit a centrist Senate candidate actually work?” (Feb. 27), former Sen. John Danforth said that he regrets giving us Sen. Josh Hawley, but he does not regret advocating for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. In my opinion, Danforth is truly 0 for 2.

Thomas is the most incurious on the court during oral arguments. Far worse is that he defies norms meant to avoid conflicts of interest regarding his right-wing activist wife, Virginia Thomas, who sits on the board of the secretive Council for National Policy. The group sought to keep Donald Trump in power. She also founded a group called Groundswell with Stephen Bannon, all of which has led to Justice Thomas flouting judicial-ethics guidance by participating in events hosted by such conservative organizations with matters before the court.

It was no surprise when Thomas was the sole dissenter in the court’s 8 to 1 decision to allow the release of records from the Trump White House related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Is he the first or only sitting judge to refuse to recuse himself when there is an obvious conflict of interest? No, but unlike in the lower courts where litigants have the right to appeal, such is not true in the Supreme Court. The sad reality remains that the harm to our country committed by Danforth in promoting Thomas will far outweigh and prevail longer than that of the scoundrel Hawley.