Letter: Danforth forgets GOP’s intransigence against Obama

Regarding former Sen. John C. Danforth’s guest column “ There is nothing conservative about Trump’s attack on the election ” (Nov. 18): Danforth says that “attacking a presidency as illegitimate is just what the Democrats did to Trump.” Further, he states that with Democrats, “Gridlock wasn’t happenstance. Creating it became their strategy.”

I guess Danforth forgot that on Jan. 20, 2009 — Barack Obama’s first inauguration — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the other GOP leaders had a meeting. The result was McConnell’s announcement to the world that “the Republican Party’s top priority” was to “make Barack Obama a one-term president.” That’s politics, but what it turned out to be was the birth of “the party of no” and the beginning of putting party above country. That’s what exists to this day and will continue into President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.