Letter: Danforth is wrong; GOP will never repudiate Trump

Regarding John C. Danforth’s guest column “There is nothing conservative about Trump’s attack on the election” (Nov. 19): The author will always be Sen. Danforth to me. He is a fine man and a decent human being, and his column is both a nostalgic exercise and a stark indictment of President Donald Trump.
When someone accuses the president of an “attack on our … constitutional system of government,” especially someone held in such high esteem as Danforth, the charge should be considered soberly by people on both sides. In a more perfect union, this might be possible.
Danforth waxes fondly on the “principles” of conservatism. These principles, again, are merely a wistful recollection of our cherished heritage. His stirring words will barely elicit a bubble in the cauldron of Trumpism. I will not mention the many “well, what about?” lines in Danforth’s thoughtfully eloquent manifesto.
But I must take issue with his assertion that, to Democrats, gridlock is their strategy and, for Republicans, turnabout is fair play. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stonewalled judicial appointments like Merrick Garland and expressed his desire to make Barack Obama a one-term president. Things have definitely turned about.
It appears Danforth is holding out hope that his GOP will repudiate Trump. I’m sorry, but the Republican Party is Trump for the foreseeable future; the past be damned. I wonder what chance the august Mr. Danforth would have in a U.S. Senate election bid in Missouri today.
Gregory Geno • Overland
