Letter: Danforth is wrong; GOP will never repudiate Trump

Regarding John C. Danforth’s guest column “There is nothing conservative about Trump’s attack on the election” (Nov. 19): The author will always be Sen. Danforth to me. He is a fine man and a decent human being, and his column is both a nostalgic exercise and a stark indictment of President Donald Trump.

When someone accuses the president of an “attack on our … constitutional system of government,” especially someone held in such high esteem as Danforth, the charge should be considered soberly by people on both sides. In a more perfect union, this might be possible.

Danforth waxes fondly on the “principles” of conservatism. These principles, again, are merely a wistful recollection of our cherished heritage. His stirring words will barely elicit a bubble in the cauldron of Trumpism. I will not mention the many “well, what about?” lines in Danforth’s thoughtfully eloquent manifesto.