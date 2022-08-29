 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Danforth is wrong; the 'age of Trump' is here to stay

9/6/06: John Danforth speaks about his new book "Faith and Politics" Wednesday in his offices at Bryan Cave in downtown St. Louis. . KAREN ELSHOUT | Post-Dispatch

 KAREN ELSHOUT

Regarding former Sen. John Danforth's guest column "John Wood sought a Senate seat because Trump and Schmitt have hijacked the GOP" (Aug. 24): I believe once again, Danforth has it wrong.

In my opinion, the cancer (politics) of hate and divisiveness runs deep and wide in the Republican Party. Like Germany in 1932, Nazis didn't just fall out of the sky.

Danforth claims that "The age of Trump will pass." Wrong again. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was Trump before Trump, just not as colorful. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and our Sen. Josh Hawley and many others keep the torch lit.

James Shive • St. Louis 

