Letter: Danforth isn’t really concerned with Hawley’s behavior

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “We all misjudge people” (Jan. 10): McClellan’s revisionist mea culpa vis-a-vis Rep. Ann Wagner is admirable enough. But his attempt to use this same rationale on behalf of former Sen. John Danforth misses the mark.

Danforth says it was a mistake the way he misjudged Sen. Josh Hawley, echoing the same sad sack tone he’s used in the past when discussing President Donald Trump or the far right. But never once has he publicly regretted actually voting for these people. That’s because he would vote the exact same way, given another chance.

Danforth knew what he was pushing on us with Hawley. I guess Danforth had hoped that Hawley would hold off on the execution of his extreme ideas until Danforth was no longer around. The truth is that Danforth isn’t really concerned with Hawley’s behavior; only about his own image. In his heart of hearts, Danforth is still a Republican.

And by the way, championing Hawley wasn’t Danforth’s “worst mistake,” as he claims. Danforth also gave us the inept Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Hawley can be voted out. Thomas is forever.

Jon Fulmer • Webster Groves