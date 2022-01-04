Letter: Danforth must endorse Democrat over radical Republican

Former Senator John Danforth’s guest column ( It’s a lot worse than a “big lie ,” Oct. 16) outlining how the big lie about election fraud is an attack on our Constitution should have been a wakeup call for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. Also, his participating in the defamation lawsuit against the founders of the Gateway Pundit publication should be another wakeup call ( Messenger: Battling the Big Lie is key to saving American democracy, Danforth says ,” Dec. 26).

However, we need more from Danforth. We need his support in the next two election cycles to defeat those still peddling the big lie. Reps. Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, two Missouri Republicans running for U.S. Senate, have failed to support the Constitution by signing onto the amicus brief to overturn the 2021 Electoral College vote count. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens have also pushed the election fraud lie, and Rep. Ann Wagner voted to acquit Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.