Letter: Danforth’s candidate might not be very independent

Regarding “ John Wood, former Jan. 6 investigator, launches independent bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri ” (June 29): I can’t believe I just saw former Sen. John Danforth in a TV political ad shilling for his new Republican choice for the Senate. I want to like Danforth. His family created Ralston Purina, his brother is the faceplate of Washington University.

But he gave us Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Josh Hawley. Now he wants to give us John Wood, an “independent” (read Republican) Senate candidate? I wonder how independent Wood would be. How will he bring Missouri together? Wood used to clerk for Thomas. I wonder if that is a clue.