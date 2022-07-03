 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Danforth’s candidate might not be very independent

Wood to run as independent candidate in Missouri U.S. Senate race

John Wood, former Jan. 6 investigator, is running as an independent in the Missouri U.S. Senate race. Wood was photographed in Clayton during an interview on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “John Wood, former Jan. 6 investigator, launches independent bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri” (June 29): I can’t believe I just saw former Sen. John Danforth in a TV political ad shilling for his new Republican choice for the Senate. I want to like Danforth. His family created Ralston Purina, his brother is the faceplate of Washington University.

But he gave us Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Josh Hawley. Now he wants to give us John Wood, an “independent” (read Republican) Senate candidate? I wonder how independent Wood would be. How will he bring Missouri together? Wood used to clerk for Thomas. I wonder if that is a clue.

John Larson • St. Louis County

