Letter: Danforth’s political endorsements are abominable

Regarding “Potential independent candidate for Missouri’s US Senate seat could make decision within a week” (June 22): Former Sen. John Danforth has a distinguished record as a public servant. But his recent endorsement of John Wood as an independent senate candidate should be greeted with skepticism.
Danforth has shown poor judgment in the past. He sponsored Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and endorsed Josh Hawley and Eric Greitens, all of whom have proved themselves to be abominable choices.
George Johnson • Ballwin