 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Danforth’s political endorsements are abominable

  • 0

Regarding “Potential independent candidate for Missouri’s US Senate seat could make decision within a week” (June 22): Former Sen. John Danforth has a distinguished record as a public servant. But his recent endorsement of John Wood as an independent senate candidate should be greeted with skepticism.

Danforth has shown poor judgment in the past. He sponsored Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and endorsed Josh Hawley and Eric Greitens, all of whom have proved themselves to be abominable choices.

George Johnson • Ballwin

Danforth

Former U.S. Senator John Danforth speaks at the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis in 2017, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News