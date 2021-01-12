Letter: Danforth should apologize to Missourians and McCaskill

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Hawley sets the Constitution on fire, and chaos ensues” (Jan. 7): Former Sen. John Danforth is a good and honorable man. I was pleased in the wake of Sen. Josh Hawley’s failed coup in Washington that he renounced his cravenly ambitious protégé, whose presidential aspirations went up in smoke during this deadly attack. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill is a good and honorable woman who never would have launched such a deranged stunt in order to advance her political fortunes.
Danforth needs to do three more things: 1) Apologize to the people of Missouri for helping to create this monster. 2) Apologize to McCaskill for helping to end her admirable Senate career. 3) Pledge to support and fund a candidate who can oust Hawley from the Senate in 2024.
History will not be kind to Hawley, and the taint will likely soil Danforth’s reputation as well.
Barry Williams • Brentwood