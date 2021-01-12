Letter: Danforth should apologize to Missourians and McCaskill

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Hawley sets the Constitution on fire, and chaos ensues” (Jan. 7): Former Sen. John Danforth is a good and honorable man. I was pleased in the wake of Sen. Josh Hawley’s failed coup in Washington that he renounced his cravenly ambitious protégé, whose presidential aspirations went up in smoke during this deadly attack. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill is a good and honorable woman who never would have launched such a deranged stunt in order to advance her political fortunes.