 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Danforth's credibility sags in view of previous wrong calls

  • 0

Regarding “Danforth Super PAC to spend up to $20M to lift independent John Wood in Senate race” (June 30): With all due respect to former Sen. John Danforth, his record for promoting candidates is not exactly stellar. Remember that Danforth gave us fist-pumping Sen. Josh Hawley and sponsored Clarence Thomas for a Supreme Court seat. We know how that turned out.

I’ll probably not look to Danforth’s suggested nominee, but I will be doing my own homework on the best Missouri U.S. Senate candidate. I’ll begin by eliminating candidates who brandish guns and spread mean-spirited, divisive language promoting false claims of voter fraud. I will be looking for a candidate who wants to bring people together, supports commonsense gun laws, believes in human and civil rights and tells the truth. Those are high standards that eliminate a lot of candidates running for this coveted seat. I do agree with Danforth about finding a “new way in our politics.” Something to remember when voting on Aug. 2.

People are also reading…

Kathy Quinlan • Ladue

John Danforth

John Danforth 

 KAREN ELSHOUT
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News