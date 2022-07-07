Letter: Danforth's credibility sags in view of previous wrong calls

Regarding “ Danforth Super PAC to spend up to $20M to lift independent John Wood in Senate race ” (June 30): With all due respect to former Sen. John Danforth, his record for promoting candidates is not exactly stellar. Remember that Danforth gave us fist-pumping Sen. Josh Hawley and sponsored Clarence Thomas for a Supreme Court seat. We know how that turned out.

I’ll probably not look to Danforth’s suggested nominee, but I will be doing my own homework on the best Missouri U.S. Senate candidate. I’ll begin by eliminating candidates who brandish guns and spread mean-spirited, divisive language promoting false claims of voter fraud. I will be looking for a candidate who wants to bring people together, supports commonsense gun laws, believes in human and civil rights and tells the truth. Those are high standards that eliminate a lot of candidates running for this coveted seat. I do agree with Danforth about finding a “new way in our politics.” Something to remember when voting on Aug. 2.