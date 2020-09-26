 Skip to main content
Letter: Danforth's vision, humility served as an enduring model
Ex-Washington University Chancellor William Danforth dies

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2006 file photo, Donn Rubin, chairman of Missouri Coalition for Lifesaving Cures, left, thanks Chancellor Emeritus William Danforth after learning Missouri voters narrowly approved a proposed state constitutional amendment to protect embryonic stem cell research early at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. Washington University in St. Louis confirmed that Danforth died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at his home in Ladue, Mo., He was 94. (AP Photo/Kelley McCall File)

 KELLEY MCCALL

The nation, the region and Washington University lost a great leader with the death of former Chancellor William Danforth ("Ex-Washington University Chancellor William Danforth dies," Sept. 17). I arrived as a junior faculty member in 1978 and kept seeing a beat-up 1955 Chevy in the parking lot. I was amazed to learn that it was the mode of transportation of the chancellor, but came to realize it was part of his great humility.

I got to know him better when I took a leadership position in the division of biology and biomedical sciences, the interdisciplinary doctoral programs that Danforth was instrumental in establishing in the 1970s that became the national template for biomedical doctoral programs. I will always remember his statement about his vision in founding the programs: "Vision without resources is hallucination."

John Russell • St. Louis

