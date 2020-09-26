Letter: Danforth's vision, humility served as an enduring model

The nation, the region and Washington University lost a great leader with the death of former Chancellor William Danforth ("Ex-Washington University Chancellor William Danforth dies," Sept. 17). I arrived as a junior faculty member in 1978 and kept seeing a beat-up 1955 Chevy in the parking lot. I was amazed to learn that it was the mode of transportation of the chancellor, but came to realize it was part of his great humility.
I got to know him better when I took a leadership position in the division of biology and biomedical sciences, the interdisciplinary doctoral programs that Danforth was instrumental in establishing in the 1970s that became the national template for biomedical doctoral programs. I will always remember his statement about his vision in founding the programs: "Vision without resources is hallucination."
John Russell • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.