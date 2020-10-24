 Skip to main content
Letter: ‘Dang masks’ help keep coronavirus cases lower
Letter: 'Dang masks' help keep coronavirus cases lower

Parson highlights PPE distribution center in Overland

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson removes his mask before speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, announcing Optimas' new distribution center in Overland that will handle personal protective equipment and other pandemic-related safety materials. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

During the 30-day period from Sept. 18 through Oct. 17, the number of coronavirus cases in the state of Missouri and St. Charles County increased by 40%. Over the same time period, the number of cases in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County increased by 20%. What is the reason behind the better performance by St. Louis and St. Louis County? Let’s think a bit. Could it have something to do with the “dang masks”?

Bob Hoff • O’Fallon, Mo.

