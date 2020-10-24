Letter: ‘Dang masks’ help keep coronavirus cases lower

During the 30-day period from Sept. 18 through Oct. 17, the number of coronavirus cases in the state of Missouri and St. Charles County increased by 40%. Over the same time period, the number of cases in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County increased by 20%. What is the reason behind the better performance by St. Louis and St. Louis County? Let’s think a bit. Could it have something to do with the “dang masks”?
Bob Hoff • O’Fallon, Mo.
