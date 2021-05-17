 Skip to main content
Letter: Dangerous Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri
Josh Hawley at CPAC

Screen capture of Sen. Josh Hawley speaking Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

The clear and honest reporting on the dangers of Republican right-wing politics was never made more clear than in last week’s Washington Post profile of Sen. Josh Hawley reprinted in the Post-Dispatch. The newspaper should be congratulated for publishing it. It seems that Missouri voters have unleashed a dangerous politician in the U.S Senate in the form of Hawley.

The article covered Hawley from junior high in Lexington, Missouri, to Stanford University and Yale Law School, as a Supreme Court clerk, and his tenure at a powerful Washington law firm “all the while courting liberal professors and establishment Republicans who enabled his ascent.”

Hawley fooled them all as he became a defender of former President Donald Trump’s election-fraud lies.

Conservatism is one thing. Carrying it to the extreme that Hawley has done is quite another. I am ashamed and embarrassed that he represents my state of Missouri.

Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles  

