Letter: Dangerous Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri

The clear and honest reporting on the dangers of Republican right-wing politics was never made more clear than in last week’s Washington Post profile of Sen. Josh Hawley reprinted in the Post-Dispatch. The newspaper should be congratulated for publishing it. It seems that Missouri voters have unleashed a dangerous politician in the U.S Senate in the form of Hawley.

The article covered Hawley from junior high in Lexington, Missouri, to Stanford University and Yale Law School, as a Supreme Court clerk, and his tenure at a powerful Washington law firm “all the while courting liberal professors and establishment Republicans who enabled his ascent.”

Hawley fooled them all as he became a defender of former President Donald Trump’s election-fraud lies.

Conservatism is one thing. Carrying it to the extreme that Hawley has done is quite another. I am ashamed and embarrassed that he represents my state of Missouri.

Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles