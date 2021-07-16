Letter: Dangerous to hold state fair during a virus resurgence

Regarding “Missouri governor: Health officials play COVID-19 blame game” (July 13): I read recently an online story about a young Texas man who was critically ill from the delta variant. He was fully vaccinated but danced with a woman who was not, and she infected him with the variant. The article went on to discuss the surge of infections among younger people who are filling intensive care unit beds.
But what caught my eye was the obligatory commercial before the story clip began. It was an advertisement for the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia next month. It showed scenes of rides, concerts, food, events and plenty of crowds.
Based on the lack of leadership surrounding virus mitigation from the Missouri state health department and state leadership, I assume they are not concerned about hosting a super-spreader event like the state fair. They need to put in place procedures as thousands of unvaccinated, unmasked Missourians converge on Sedalia, then return home to their communities.
I know vaccines, masks and other precautions are a personal choice. But Missourians should think about the unvaccinated children who want to return to school and sports. Think about the exhausted health care and other essential workers. Think about something other than digging in your heels. Missouri has been on the path to infamy during this pandemic and we are about to see another knuckleheaded move from our leadership involving hosting our state fair during the delta variant surge.