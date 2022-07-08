Letter: Darren Bailey's shooting response shows he's unfit for governor

Regarding "Illinois governor hopeful tells people to 'move on' hours after mass shooting, later apologizes" (July 5): Highland Park, Ill., is my hometown. I don't know what I was more sick about on the 4th of July: the tragic mass shooting that happened in its streets or GOP Illinois gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey's words to the public that we should "move on and let’s celebrate the independence of this nation."
This statement was so egregious that he could have just spit in the faces of the traumatized victims in Highland Park. This man just proved he is without decency, moral judgment or sympathy.
Cindy Kalachek • St. Louis