Letter: Davis is correct on virus but wrong on everything else

Regarding Rodney Davis’ guest column “Don’t succumb to us-versus-them pandemic mentality” (Aug. 16) and the editorial “Rep. Rodney Davis gains credibility by taking a step away from Trump” (Aug. 16): It is good that Davis embraces the advice of medical experts. But it is too bad he doesn’t look at other issues so clearly.
Davis denies the science of climate change, caused by the spewing of carbon into the atmosphere over the last two centuries, and stating in a meeting I attended that the Paris Climate Accords were just a ruse to destroy the U.S. economy. He also voted to eliminate the Affordable Care Act which, if the Senate had not blocked it by the heroic action of the late Sen. John McCain, would have eliminated health care for millions. Davis also voted for tax cuts for the rich that resulted in unprecedented deficits that would not have been tolerated under a Democratic administration. He supports a president who courts support from Russia and who declares the free press to be the “enemy of the people.”
When it comes to important issues like these, Davis, rather than seeing clearly, looks at the world through Donald Trump and Republican Party blinders.
Brent Langley • Edwardsville
