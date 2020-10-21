 Skip to main content
Letter: Davis is Trump acolyte and doesn’t deserve reelection
Letter: Davis is Trump acolyte and doesn’t deserve reelection

Rodney Davis

Rodney Davis, Republican congressman, 13th District of Illinois, meets with members of the Post-Dispatch editorial staff, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

 

Regarding the editorial “We recommend Rep. Rodney Davis for reelection in Illinois’ 13th District” (Oct. 5): As a long-time St. Louis metro resident, I have always valued the Post-Dispatch’s endorsements. But the newspaper’s endorsement of Rep. Rodney Davis is a dangerous mistake.

The argument that he has moved into a moderate role and distanced himself from President Donald Trump is not only misleading but a rose-colored perception of Davis’ political record. He’s not a moderate, he just dresses up as one before each election. After all, Davis serves as co-chair of Trump’s election committee and has never prioritized our health care and our seniors.

I’m also most disappointed that the Post-Dispatch justified its decision by critiquing Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Davis’ Democratic challenger, for never having held elective office. Davis had never held elective office before being appointed to Congress as well.

We know Davis’ history. He doesn’t deserve a fourth chance to further burden Illinois families.

Joseph Bartholomew • Belleville

