Letter: Davis is Trump acolyte and doesn’t deserve reelection

Regarding the editorial “We recommend Rep. Rodney Davis for reelection in Illinois’ 13th District” (Oct. 5): As a long-time St. Louis metro resident, I have always valued the Post-Dispatch’s endorsements. But the newspaper’s endorsement of Rep. Rodney Davis is a dangerous mistake.
The argument that he has moved into a moderate role and distanced himself from President Donald Trump is not only misleading but a rose-colored perception of Davis’ political record. He’s not a moderate, he just dresses up as one before each election. After all, Davis serves as co-chair of Trump’s election committee and has never prioritized our health care and our seniors.
I’m also most disappointed that the Post-Dispatch justified its decision by critiquing Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Davis’ Democratic challenger, for never having held elective office. Davis had never held elective office before being appointed to Congress as well.
We know Davis’ history. He doesn’t deserve a fourth chance to further burden Illinois families.
Joseph Bartholomew • Belleville
