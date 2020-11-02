Letter: Davis’ votes against Obamacare defy campaign promise

Regarding the editorial “We recommend Rep. Rodney Davis for reelection in Illinois’ 13th District” (Oct. 7): Political advertisements by Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville promising that he will protect people with preexisting conditions are heartwarming. But neither he nor President Donald Trump have offered a credible protection plan should the Affordable Care Act be struck down by the Supreme Court. There is a reason for this. It is very difficult to protect people with preexisting conditions without a structure like the Affordable Care Act or Medicare. As summarized in a recent analysis by the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation, “you can’t just click your heels together three times and make it come true.”