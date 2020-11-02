Letter: Davis’ votes against Obamacare defy campaign promise

Regarding the editorial “We recommend Rep. Rodney Davis for reelection in Illinois’ 13th District” (Oct. 7): Political advertisements by Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville promising that he will protect people with preexisting conditions are heartwarming. But neither he nor President Donald Trump have offered a credible protection plan should the Affordable Care Act be struck down by the Supreme Court. There is a reason for this. It is very difficult to protect people with preexisting conditions without a structure like the Affordable Care Act or Medicare. As summarized in a recent analysis by the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation, “you can’t just click your heels together three times and make it come true.”
Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies used at least four methods to avoid covering people with preexisting conditions: 1) refuse to issue a policy, 2) charge them higher premiums, 3) exclude coverage for specific conditions and 4) impose a cap on benefits. The Affordable Care Act stopped all four of these methods, but every proposal advanced by Republicans allows one or more to continue.
Davis has called the Affordable Care Act a “disaster.” But how can it be a disaster when it expanded coverage to 20 million people?
Each time I see a Davis ad that promises protections for preexisting conditions, I remember that he voted 11 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Tim Eckels • Elsah
