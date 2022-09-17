 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dead teenager made poor choices about guns, police

Darryl Ross

Darryl Ross, 16, of St. Louis, is shown. He was shot and killed by police Sunday night in the 2800 block of North Florissant Avenue. Photo provided by Cortez McDowell.

Regarding "St. Louis police shoot, kill 16-year-old they say had a gun" (Sept. 12): I think the real issue here should be the obvious elephant in the room. What parent would allow a 16-year-old kid to carry a handgun? His mother would only question the accounts of the police instead of questioning where her kid got a pistol. When confronted by police, people should show just a little respect, don't evade, and if the person has broken a law, take responsibility for those actions.

Mayor Tishuara Jones says she expects the police to be "transparent." Well how about the mayor's office being transparent? Plus, the city still doesn't have a permanent chief of police.

Tom Taylor • St. Louis 

