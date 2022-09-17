Letter: Dead teenager made poor choices about guns, police

Regarding "St. Louis police shoot, kill 16-year-old they say had a gun" (Sept. 12): I think the real issue here should be the obvious elephant in the room. What parent would allow a 16-year-old kid to carry a handgun? His mother would only question the accounts of the police instead of questioning where her kid got a pistol. When confronted by police, people should show just a little respect, don't evade, and if the person has broken a law, take responsibility for those actions.